Community volunteers take part in disaster response trg

WAKRO, 4 Sep: Sixty-one community volunteers selected from various villages in Wakro circle participated in a three-day community volunteers training programme on disaster response, which was conducted here from 2 to 4 September.

The training was part of the first phase of the 100 Days Action Plan-2024, organised by the Lohit District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in collaboration with the 12th battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Doimukh.

During the training, the community volunteers received instructions from trainers of trainers (ToT), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the NDRF on key topics, including the basic concepts of disaster management and safety measures for floods, fires, landslides and earthquakes.

The volunteers were trained in water rescue techniques, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and basic life support (BLS), wound and bleeding control, handling animal and snake bites, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) disasters, and dealing with heatwaves, thunderstorms, and lightning.

The trainers also taught the preparation of improvised floating devices.

The training was earlier inaugurated by the Wakro ADC AJ Lungphi on 2 September, in the presence of the GHSS Wakro principal.

On the final day of training, the Lohit DDMA distributed first aid kits, identity cards, uniforms and basic kits to the community volunteers.

Following the direction of the SDMA, Itanagar, each district has been advised to select and provide basic disaster management training to 100 community volunteers as part of the 100 Days Action Plan for the department of disaster management. (DIPRO)