RGU students pledge to clean campus

RONO HILLS, 4 Sep: As part of the Swachchta Pakhwada celebration from 1 to 15 September, students of various departments of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on Wednesday pledged to clean their campus and surroundings.

The students signed a banner placed in the university, committing to the cause.

Throughout the pakhwara (fortnight), the students actively participated in various events organised by the university, showcasing their dedication to cleanliness and environmental responsibility.

To further promote the cleanliness drive, a selfie booth has been set up, encouraging students to take photos and spread awareness about the importance of cleanliness.

RGU VC Prof Saket Kushwaha and Registrar NT Rikam also joined the teachers and students in the “movement,” the university stated in a release.