Nat’l seminar on women & employment at RGU concludes

RONO HILLS, 5 Sep: The three-day national seminar titled ‘Women and employment in India’, organised by the Centre for Development Studies of the economics department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), in collaboration with New Delhi-based Institute of Human Development’s (IHD) Centre for Gender Studies (CGS), concluded here on Thursday.

The seminar brought together 35 leading experts in the field from prominent institutions across the country, including JNU, Ambedkar University, Jadavpur University, Calcutta University, IHD, Punjab University, NCERT, Mysuru, TISS Mumbai, the University of Hyderabad, Jindal Global University, Mumbai University, Allahabad University, and Ahmedabad University, who deliberated over eight technical sessions on relevant themes such as measuring women’s work, women’s labour force participation, nature and patterns of women’s work, labour market discrimination and exclusion, education and women’s employment, women and care work, women and gig labour, and policies and interventions.

The seminar was attended also by a large number of young researchers from colleges in Arunachal Pradesh, and for them, there were two exclusive sessions.

During the closing ceremony, IHD Director Professor Alakh N Sharma outlined the next step for the research agenda and policies for enhancing women’s employment.

Prof Aasha Kapur Mehta from IHD in her closing remarks emphasised that the three-day seminar comprehensively addressed various issues related to women’s work through various themes, with the aim of enhancing access to more employment opportunities and improving the quality of work.

The seminar was attended by distinguished invited dignitaries, university authorities, deans of various faculties, heads of various departments, faculty members, and research scholars.