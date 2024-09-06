Teachers’ Day celebrated in state

ITANAGAR, 5 Sep: On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, the Arunachal Pradesh Technical Teachers’ Association (APTTA) organised a community outreach programme titled ‘Contribution to society’ in all the government polytechnic colleges under the directorate of higher & technical education (DHTE) across the state on Thursday.

As part of the programme, the joint secretaries of the respective colleges, along with the principals and faculty members, visited hospitals, old-age homes, orphan centres, rehab centres, schools, etc, and made donations in cash and kind in their respective jurisdictions.

The programme was conducted at Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic College in Itanagar, the Government Polytechnic College in Laying, the Donyi Polo Mission School for the Hearing & Visually Impaired in Chimpu (Itanagar), the CPN Government Polytechnic College in Namsai, Chow Phamaling Memorial Old Aged Shelter Home in Namsai, the Government Polytechnic College in Pasighat, the SEED Children Care Centre in Pasighat, the Government Polytechnic College in Roing, Nani Maria Child Care & Adoption Centre in Roing, the Government Polytechnic College in Dirang, and the Zimthung Ngom Nedo Gompa (for underprivileged children) in Dirang.

The APTTA had last year celebrated Teachers’ Day by organising a voluntary blood donation programme, wherein the teaching fraternity of technical education under the DHTE donated blood in the hospitals located near their respective colleges, it informed in a release.

In Jang in Tawang district, ADC Hakraso Kri, on behalf of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, felicitated the teachers for their outstanding services on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

Kri commended the dedication and hard work of the teachers in Jang subdivision, many of whom work in challenging conditions to provide quality education.

The ADC also conveyed the CM’s message to the teachers, lauding the teaching fraternity for their role in building an educated and responsible citizenry. “Our teachers are nation-builders, and it is because of their efforts that we can dream of a brighter future for our children. The state government remains dedicated to improving the education infrastructure and ensuring that our teachers receive the recognition and resources they deserve,” the message read.

Our correspondent adds: The Assam Rifles also celebrated Teachers’ Day with a lecture on ‘Value of teacher in our life’ at Mother Teresa School in Kharsang in Changlang district.

As many as 390 students, besides the school’s principal and teachers attended the celebration. Major Praveen Salhotra highlighted the role the teachers play in shaping the lives of students.

In East Siang district headquarters Pasighat, the Arunachal Pradesh University Students’ Union celebrated Teachers’ Day at the Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) campus much enthusiasm.

On the occasion, APU Registrar Narmi Darang emphasised that “teachers should maintain self-discipline, integrity and dignity in all matters.”

APU Tribal Studies Assistant Professor Dr Tarh Ramya urged the students to “contribute your cent percent efforts to make APU a nodal educational institution in the state.”

Commerce Department Assistant Professor Dr Yab Rajiv Camder also spoke. (Raj Bhavan, with input from our staff reporter and APU. (With DIPRO input)