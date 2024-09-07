NRCP organises interaction, input distribution prog

TAWANG, 6 Sep: Guwahati (Assam)-based National Research Centre on Pig (NRCP), in collaboration with the Tawang Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), organised an interaction and input distribution programme at Jemithang in Tawang district on Friday.

During the farmers-scientists interaction session, subject matter specialists Drs AK Tiwari and JD Singh emphasised the importance of adopting integrated farming system. They highlighted the importance of developing fodder banks, vermicomposting and using farmyard manure to promote natural farming practices.

CO Deewan Mara urged the farmers to seek assistance from the KVK experts for preparing animal feed. He encouraged the Brokpa yak herders and farmers to adopt scientific methods to enhance production.

A total of 150 farmers benefitted from the programme. (DIPRO)