Royal Global University welcomes Ranjit Barthakur as advisor to governing body

GUWAHATI, 7 Sep: The Royal Global University (RGU) her has announced that Ranjit Barthakur, executive chairman of the Rajasthan Royals and a visionary leader has consented to join as an adviser to the governing body of the university.

Barthakur’s association is expected to significantly bolster the RGU’s mission to foster sustainable development and educational excellence in Northeast India.

Welcoming Barthakur, RGU chancellor Dr AK Pansari expressed appreciation for Barthakur’s willingness to guide the university’s ambitious initiative to create 50,000 skilled professionals over the next decade.

“Barthakur’s commitment to sustainability and his innovative approach to integrating nature with economics align perfectly with our vision. His guidance will be invaluable as we strive to shape the future of the Northeast and beyond,” said Dr Pansari.

Barthakur delivered a presentation on the evolution of human economic systems, charting a path from the agrarian civilisation to the industrial age and digital revolution, “and finally to the naturenomics™ civilisation.” He articulated the need for a new economic model that blends environmental stewardship with economic growth – a concept that has been the cornerstone of his work.

Barthakur praised the RGU for its commitment to pioneering educational and environmental initiatives, stating, “RGU is more than an academic institution; it is a driving force for change in the Northeast. By fostering an ecosystem where education meets sustainability, RGU is nurturing the leaders of tomorrow who will redefine how we approach economic and ecological challenges.”

He encouraged students to seize the opportunities offered at RGU, urging them to volunteer in community initiatives like those run by Mission Smile.

Emphasising the power of gratitude, Barthakur reminded students to embrace an entrepreneurial mindset and think beyond traditional career paths.

In addition to Barthakur’s significant contribution, the RGU welcomed Prof YSR Murthy, a distinguished figure in academia and human rights, as the new vice chancellor. Prof Murthy brings decades of experience in various leadership roles, further strengthening the RGU’s commitment to educational excellence.

The RGU also honoured Prof UR Dhar, Prof BB Dam, and Prof Biswajit Banerjee with Lifetime Achievement Awards for their outstanding service and dedication to the academic community.