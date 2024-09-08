Training prog on natural farming held

KRISHNAPUR, 7 Sep: Forty farmers participated in a five-day training programme on natural farming, organised by the Namsai KVK under the 100 days action plan, at Krishnapur village.

During the programme, which concluded on Saturday, plant protection scientist Dr Madhumita Sonowal Bora delivered a lecture on the importance of natural farming and different components of natural farming.

National Innovations in Climate Resilient Agriculture (NICRA) SRF Nancy Munglang demonstrated the preparation of beejamrit, jeevamrit and astras, while agriculture extension scientist Shravani Sahani carried out the baseline survey of the NICRA farmers.

The farmers were later taken to a rice field, where they observed insect pests and disease infestation.