57 posts in AAPBn, IRBn declared vacant after candidates fail to join service

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 9 Sep: The Arunachal Police police headquarters (PHQ) here has declared 57 posts (27 constables and 30 multitasking staffers) vacant, following the appointees’ failure to join service even after receiving appointment letters.

The vacancies have been declared after the expiry of the deadline of a notice issued to them to either report for duty or state their unwillingness to join in written form. Fresh recruitment will be conducted by the state’s recruiting agency.

Assistant Inspector General of Police (Establishment) of the PHQ issued a notice on Monday, stating that the 57 staffers, who had been issued appointment letters in February, have not reported for duty.

“As per terms and conditions laid down in the offer of appointment to the post of constables,

lady constables (civil police, AAPBn and IRBn) and multitasking staff, the candidates have failed to report for joining on 5 March, 2024,” the AIGP said.

The AIGP further stated that “a memorandum had been issued to the candidates, asking them to either join service or submit written unwillingness to join on or before 15 July.”

“Three selected candidates have submitted unwillingness, and the rest of the candidates have failed to either report for duty or submit written unwillingness,” the DIGP said.