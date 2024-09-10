Namsai to host Aturto 2.2 MMA event

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 9 Sep: Namsai will host mixed martial arts (MMA) event Aturto 2.2 at the Poi Pee Mau ground in the district headquarters this Saturday.

The event, set for 14 September, is expected to showcase raw talent and intense competition, featuring local and amateur fighters in a high-energy battle for glory.

Addressing reporters at the press club here on Monday, Aturto chief executive officer (CEO) Higio Tarak said

that the event will feature 11 matches, bringing together 22 fighters from across the region, including participants from Meghalaya and Manipur, and a seasoned professional from Mizoram.

“Highlighting the event are four homegrown fighters from Namsai, who will compete in front of a local crowd eager to support their hometown heroes,” the CEO said.

Tarak informed that homegrown fighter Jowkhum Dili Singpho, representing Abrasumente Academy (Arunachal) and Nazareth Lalthazuala, representing Team Joseph (Mizoram), are headlining the main event.

“Singpho is coming back after a second round knockout in Aturto 1.2: Ground Ziro, and Nazareth and Kisan are making their Aturto debut,” he informed.

He added that Kisan Bareh, representing Team Revolution (Meghalaya) vs Kon Jarbin, representing Abrasumente Academy is the co-main event fight. Jarbin is coming in with five first-round finishes so far in his MMA fight record.

The organisers aim to spotlight exceptional performers and elevate standout fighters to prominence, offering them opportunities to advance their careers in the sport.

Additionally, Muay Thai bouts will add a thrilling dimension to the already action-packed lineup, catering to both dedicated MMA fans and newcomers.

Aturto 2.2 promises an exciting night of fights and memorable moments, showcasing the rise of new stars and the dynamic energy of local talents.