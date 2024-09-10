TCS expresses concern over declining enrolment in GHSS Kodak

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 9 Sep: Tagin Cultural Society (TCS) president Larji Rigia has expressed concern over the declining number of students’ enrolment in Govt Higher Secondary School in Kodak in Upper Subansiri district.

Rigia attributed the declining enrolment to parents preferring private schools over government school “for quality education of their wards.”

A team of the TCS, led by Rigia, on Sunday visited the school to take stock of the functioning of the school. It is pertinent to mention that the school has been adopted by the TCS.

The TCS president said that the school has produced many bureaucrats, technocrats and officers, and that it is the moral responsibility of the former students to give back to their alma mater.

A senior citizen of the area blamed the teachers’ absenteeism for students leaving the school for private schools.

“The teachers are seen once in a blue moon in the school. They hardly attend classes and that’s the reason students are migrating to town for private schools,” he said.

The TCS team discussed with the school administration and the school management committee members various issues and problems for improving the quality of education in the school.

The members of the school management committee and the teachers highlighted their grievances and reasons behind the decreasing number of students in school.