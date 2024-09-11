Construction of prefabricated youth activity centre underway in Miao

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 10 Sep: The construction of a prefabricated Youth Activity and Development Centre here in Changlang district is fast accelerating.

With a project cost of Rs 5 crores, the first-of-its-kind public asset will have prefabricated structure equipped with facilities like gallery, stage, badminton court, etc.

The target set for completion of the project is March 2025. The old community hall was dismantled to implement the huge project.

While commending local MLA Kamlung Mossang for sanctioning Rs 85 crores for the construction of the centre, Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung president Gamseng Singpho appealed to the executing agency – the urban development & housing (UD&H) department, Jairampur division – not to compromise with the quality and make sure that the project is completed within the stipulated period of March end.

Talking to this correspondent, UD&H Assistant Engineer Michi Paying assured to live up to the expectations of the general public and do everything to complete and dedicate the project on time.

With 90 feet in breadth, 135 feet in length and 35 feet in height, the centre will have the capacity to accommodate more than 1,000 persons at a time. The facility will be well-equipped with standard sound systems, air conditioning, lighting systems, and modern toilets. The centre will be surrounded with ornamental trees to add a new dimension to the beauty of Miao.