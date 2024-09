The All Arunachal Pradesh Workers’ Union (AAPWU) affiliated to Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) held its first-ever interaction programmed-cum-coordination meetingĀ at the AAPWU conference hall, Itanagar on Monday. Minister for commerce & industries, skill development & entrepreneurship etc, Nyato Dukam and Itanagar Municipal Corporation deputy mayor Biri Basang attended the programme along with members of all the district federation units of the union.