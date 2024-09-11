Vocational training prog for farmers

CHANGLANG, 10 Sep: Fifteen rural youth farmers, including school dropouts from different parts of Changlang district, participated in a weeklong vocational training programme organised by the Changlang KVK here from 4-10 September.

The programme covered topics such as livestock and poultry management, integrated farming system, and fodder cultivation.

“The programme was carried out by animal science specialist Dr Phoawang Aboh,” the KVK informed in a release.

“The training programme consisted of lectures, visit to pig and poultry farms, demonstration and exposure visits for better farming experiences, and to learn the newly improved and scientific farming techniques,” it added.

Certificates were later distributed among the participants.