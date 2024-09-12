Environmental public hearing for 2200 MW Oju HEP

ITANAGAR, 11 Sep: A public hearing concerning environmental issues with respect to the 2200 MW Oju Hydroelectric Project in Upper Subansiri district was conducted at Reddi village under Taksing circle on Tuesday.

Over 200 project-affected families from Reddi, Taksing, Togo, TCC and Chetu under Limeking and Taksing circles attended the hearing, Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (APSPCB) said in a press release.

The mega project is being executed by Oju Subansiri Hydro Power Corporation Pvt Ltd.

APSPCB member secretary Koj Rinya explained the provisions of the Environment Impact Assessment notification pertaining to environmental clearance for developmental projects.

She explained that the objective of the public hearing is to solicit and record opinions, views, comments or objections of the people residing at and in the adjoining areas of the project site.

Oju Hydroelectric senior project manager Manish Kumar Das made a presentation on the project background, status and salient features of the project.

In the open house discussion, the project-affected families aired their views and concerns about the project.

Responding to the concerns, the project proponent gave clarifications on the issues.

Upper Subansiri deputy commissioner Tasso Gambo, who chaired the public hearing, clarified the matter of the social impact assessment of the project. (DCM’s PR Cell)