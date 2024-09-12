MoS Kamlesh Paswan visits East Siang

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 11 Sep: MoS for rural development Kamlesh Paswan has taken stock of the various ongoing developmental activities in East Siang district in a meeting with the officers of the district administration and rural development department here this afternoon.

Paswan, who arrived here on Wednesday, will attend the inaugural programme of the three-day Central Solung Celebration at Ruksin General Ground on Thursday and address the public.

The festival is being organized by the Mopin-Solung Celebration Committee of Ruksin under the patronage of Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering and Zilla Parishad members of the area.