Iken Lollen receives National Florence Nightingale Award

Staff Reporter

NEW DELHI, 11 Sep: Iken Lollen, ANM at district hospital Seppa in East Kameng district, has been awarded the National Florence Nightingale Award by the President of India.

Lollen joined the service as an Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife in 1985 and was later promoted to Nursing Officer in 2005. She is currently serving as Assistant Matron at district hospital Seppa. In her 39 years of service, Lollen has dedicatedly participated in various immunization programs and been actively involved in all areas of healthcare particularly, child health and family planning services. She has received numerous awards and certificates of appreciation for her outstanding service.

The award was conferred by President Droupadi Murmu in presence of Minister of Health and Family Welfare J.P Nadda and a host of dignitaries at Rashtrapati Bhavan here.