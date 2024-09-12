Talar retains men’s singles title at Northeast Zone Inter-State Badminton C’ship

ITANAGAR, 11 Sep: Laa Talar of Arunachal Pradesh beat Manipur’s Hemam to retain his men’s singles title at Yonex-Sunrise Northeast Zone Inter-State Badminton Championship, 2024.

Talar triumphed over Hemam 21-16, 11-22, 21-18 in a thrilling final at Assam Badminton Academy in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Pinky Karki and Taring Yania secured the silver medal in the women’s doubles event of the championship.

Karki and Yania lost to Manali Bora and Mayuri Barman of Assam in straight 16-21, 23-25 sets.