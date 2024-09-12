APPBn head constable among two killed in car accident

ITANAGAR, 11 Sep: A police personnel and a young boy were killed while another law enforcer was seriously injured after the car they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Lohit district, police said.

The accident took place near Dus Nallah in Demwe area when the trio was returning to Tezu after visiting a friend’s house in Wakro on Tuesday, Tezu police station officer in-charge D. Singhpo told.

“Arunachal Pradesh Police Battalion (APPBn) head constable T. Arang, who was driving the car, and his 17-year-old kin Aboh Wangsu died on the spot, while constable Wanjan Lowang sustained grievous injuries,” he said.

Arang and Lowang, originally from Tirap district, were posted in Tezu.

It is suspected that Arang lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a sharp turn and the vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge, some 500-600 metres below, the officer said.

Singpho said Lowang might have fallen off the vehicle as he was found alive some 200-300 metres below the road.

He was first sent to Tezu Zonal General Hospital, where doctors referred him to Assam’s Dibrugarh for better treatment.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. (PTI)