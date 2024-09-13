ROING, 12 Sep: The RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML) organised a two-day workshop on ‘Documentation of Kaman Mishmi language and culture’ at the RIWATCH campus here from 10-11 September.

The workshop, which was conducted by four data elucidators from the RCML and seven resource persons from the Kaman Mishmi community, was aimed at authenticating and validating the extensive language and cultural data collected during the field study conducted in Kaman Mishmi native villages in Wakro circle of Lohit district, the Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions Cultures and Heritage (RIWATCH) informed in a release.

This data validation process is crucial for ensuring the accuracy and reliability of the documentation efforts aimed at preserving and promoting the Kaman Mishmi language and cultural heritage.

“In addition to the data validation, the RCML team engaged in detailed audiovisual recordings with Kaman Mishmi resource persons. These recordings were carried out at the RIWATCH recording studio and are intended for comprehensive phonological and phonetic analysis. The collected data will also be preserved through digital archiving to facilitate future research and contribute to the long-term preservation of the Kaman Mishmi language and cultural practices,” the release stated.