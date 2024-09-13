DC inspects MDM scheme implementation

LONGDING, 12 Sep: Longding Deputy Commissioner Bekir Nyorak, along with the DDSE and other officials made unannounced visits to the Government Secondary School in Tissa in Longding administrative block and the Government Secondary School in Nginu in Wakka block on Thursday to check the implementation of midday meal (MDM)scheme.

“During the visit, it was found that GSS Tissa is implementing the MDM scheme well despite limited resources of manpower and materials for preparation of meals for students,” the Longding DIPRO informed in a release.

“On the other hand, the situation of GSS Nginu was found lacking in proper implementation of MDM to the objective of PM POSHAN scheme due to lack of coordination on the part of the head of school which needs to be improved vigorously with smooth correspondence to DDSE office,” the release informed.

The DC suggested to all the schools to implement MDM services as per the prescribed guidelines by availing the sanctioned items of rice and other items on time. “If the supply work of MDM items by the supplier/contractor is not done, then the matter should be reported to the district administration for further rectification immediately,” the DIPRO quoted the DC as saying.

The DC further said that surprise visits to schools will be continued to check the implementation of the MDM scheme, the release added.