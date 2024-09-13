India, China discuss civil aviation cooperation

NEW DELHI, 12 Sep: India and China on Thursday discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in the civil aviation sector, including resumption of direct flights between the two countries.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam and other senior officials met with representatives from China on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Ministerial Conference on Civil Aviation in the national capital.

In a post on X, Naidu said that he along with senior officials had a courtesy meeting with a Chinese delegation led by Song Zhiyong.

The meeting focused on exchange of views regarding “further strengthening civil aviation cooperation between the two countries, especially promoting early resumption of scheduled passenger flights between us,” the minister said in the post.

Later, Naidu told reporters that the Chinese side mentioned about resumption of direct flights but no decision has been taken. A decision will be taken after discussions with the external affairs ministry and other stakeholders.

Currently, there are no direct flights between India and China. The services stopped at the time of the coronavirus pandemic.

IndiGo and Air India had flight services to China.(PTI)