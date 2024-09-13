Grape Day celebrated

DIRANG, 12 Sep: Pune (Maharashtra)-based National Research Centre for Grapes, in collaboration with the NRC on Yak (NRCY) and the Pesticide Manufacturers and Formulators Association of India celebrated Grape Day at the NRCY here in West Kameng district on Thursday.

During the programme, various inputs related to grape cultivation were distributed to the tribal farmers under the STC programme. These included 50 safety kits, 850 quality planting materials of grapes, 100 trico derma, and 50 secateurs, among 50 beneficiaries.

The beneficiaries were also guided on how to cultivate grapes better.