Major administrative reshuffle effected

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 12 Sep: In a major administrative reshuffle, seven Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, including planning secretary Rajendra Kumar Sharma, tourism, civil aviation & vigilance secretary Swapnil M Naik, APSSB secretary D Verma, land management secretary Audesh Kumar Singh, and East Kameng deputy commissioner Sachin Rana have been transferred out of the state.

Sharma and Kumar have been transferred to Goa, while Naik has been transferred to Chandigarh. Verma and Rana have been transferred to Delhi,while SD Sundaresan has been transferred to Puducherry.

Former East Kameng deputy commissioner Gaurav Singh Rajawat has been transferred to Arunachal again from Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

2017 AGMUT batch officer Sonalika Jiwani, Patil Pranjal, Lahen Singh and Fwwrman Brahma of the 2019 batch, and Namgyal Angmo of the 2020 batch have also been transferred to Arunachal.

Among the Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, IGPs Tusar Taba, Hibu Tamang and PN Khrimey are among the officers transferred to Arunachal. Others IPS officers transferred to Arunachal are Mangesh Kashyap (2009 batch), Dr Joy Nathaniel Tirkey(2011), Suman Nalwa (2011), Mridul (2019), Swati Singh (2020), and Manish (2020).