APSLSA opens legal aid clinics

BALIJAN, 12 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) opened legal aid clinics at the Balijan and the Kimin police stations in Papum Pare district on 10 and 11 September, respectively.

The legal aid clinics will provide speedy, easy and accessible legal aid to the poor, weaker and backward sections of the society, which would benefit the inmates, and deal with cases related to missing children and offences against children, women, etc.

APSLSA Member Secretary Yomge Ado inaugurated the legal aid clinics, and elucidated the aims and objectives of the legal aid clinic and free and competent legal services under the Legal Services Authority Act, 1987, and the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, 2011.

Advocate Taying Nega presented a brief on the new criminal laws, and advocate Terji Gamlin highlighted various schemes and programme framed by the National Legal Services Authority for the weaker section of the society.

PLV induction trg

Earlier, the APSLA conducted a paralegal volunteers (PLV) induction training programme for the students of Jarbom Gamlin Government Law College at the Administrative Training Institute in Naharlagun on 7 September.

Yomge Ado briefed the students on the legal services authorities, hierarchies, and their roles and functions.

He also imparted awareness on PLV schemes and emphasised that “PLVs’ role is to be a bridge between the needy/poor people and the panel advocates for ensuring access to justice to the marginalised section of the society.”

Public prosecutor Tapak Uli (POCSO), APWWS president Kani Nada Maling, APSLSA legal aid counsel (LAC) Oyam Binggep, APSLSA LAC Nega Taying, and APSLSA front office advocate Terji Gamlin participated in the programme as resource persons.