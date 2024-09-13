RGU holds art exhibition to mark Swachhata Pakhwada-2024

RONO HILLS, 12 Sep: An art exhibition showcasing the creative artworks and installations crafted from discarded plastic waste, highlighting the impact of plastic pollution and innovative approaches to waste management, was jointly organised by the departments of fine arts & music and mass communication of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) at its campus here on Thursday.

All the artworks displayed in the exhibition titled ‘Transforming waste into wealth: A swachhata art exhibition’, as part of thje Swachhata Pakhwada-2024, were created by the faculty members, students and guest artists.

One installation, ‘The Plastic Garden’, transformed single-use plastic items into a blooming garden, symbolising the potential for beauty and value in waste materials when viewed from a different perspective.

The exhibition received an overwhelmingly positive response with students, faculty members and visitors appreciating the innovative approach to addressing plastic pollution and the creative repurposing of waste materials.

The head of the fine arts & music department said, “The exhibition successfully conveyed the message that waste materials, particularly plastics, can be transformed into valuable artistic expressions that raise awareness about sustainability.”