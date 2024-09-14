A meeting in connection with the celebration of Swachhata Hi Seva-2024 was held in Upper Siang district headquarters Yingkiong on Thursday. Among others, DC Hage Lailang, heads of offices, public leaders, and members of NGOs, SHGs and market committees attended the meeting, which was organised by the urban development & housing department, in collaboration with the district administration. Similar meetings were held in Upper Subansiri district by DC Tasso Gambo, and in East Siang district by DC Tayi Taggu. (DIPROs)