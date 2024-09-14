Govt College Doimukh conducts NSS induction prog

DOIMUKH, 13 Sep: Two hundred students were enrolled as NSS volunteers for 2024-2025 during an induction-cum-orientation programme at the government college here in Papum Pare district on Friday.

Government College Doimukh Principal Dr Taw Azu, who inaugurated the programme, exhorted the newly inducted volunteers to “cultivate a sense of social and civic responsibility, work hard, and utilise your knowledge to find solutions for a better tomorrow.”

She encouraged the volunteers to acquire leadership qualities by participating in various NSS programmes. She also asked the students to keep the college campus plastic-free.

Political Science HoD Dr DK Jha explained the motto, symbols, and objectives of the NSSvolunteers. “The motto of the NSS, ‘Not Me But You’, reflects the true essence of a democratic society and the need for selfless service to the nationm,” he said.

He also highlighted that the symbol is based on the giant rath wheel of the Konark sun temple in Odisha. “It symbolises the continuity of the continuous selfless work of the NSS for better social change. The badge of the NSS is embossed with the symbol of the NSS, which reflects that the NSS is always ready to contribute to the welfare of society and mankind,” he added.

NSS Officer Dr Dakli Lombi also spoke.