Dubey takes stock of progress made on ongoing projects in Leparada

BASAR, 13 Sep: MoS for Coal & Mines Satish Chandra Dubey took stock of the status of various ongoing centrally-sponsored schemes (CSS) and flagship programmes in Leparada district during a meeting with the local MLA and all the departmental heads of the district here on Thursday.

Dubey said that he visited the district to gather firsthand information about implementation of the schemes and programmes, as well as to identify bottlenecks in execution of the programmes at the ground level. He assured to submit the reports to the PMO for necessary consideration.

Local MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi, who chaired the meeting, said that Leparada being a new district will need special care, attention and support from the state as well as central government for its holistic development.

She submitted multiple public memorandums to the MoS and sought his unwavering support and guidance in transforming and developing the district.

Dirchi also sought support for improvement of road connectivity and school infrastructure in the district.

Later, in the evening, the MoS, accompanied by the MLA, visited MMR School, the Government Higher Secondary School and the under-construction district hospital building.

On Friday, the minister visited the KVK farm near Bam village to witness the plantation and poultry research activities carried out there by the ICAR Centre here.

Dubey emphasised on natural farming for agricultural growth in Arunachal Pradesh.

Dubey, along with local MLA and government officials visited various demonstration units, including “millet trials under natural farming,”the poultry unit, and the horticulture block at the KVK instructional farm, the release stated, adding that “from the KVK, the team was led by its Head Dr Manoj Kumar.”

Dubey said that the Centre is emphasising on reduction of fertilisers and insecticide-pesticide use in order to enhance soil quality. “The minister reiterated that the traditional methods of agriculture in the region should be preserved and combined with scientific methods of farming for higher production and productivity to increase profitability,” the release said.

The ICAR’s Basar-based NE Research Complex Head Prof Lobsang Wangchu apprised the minister of the research and extension activities conducted by the KVK at its instructional farm. Before wrapping up his two-day district visit, Dubey held an interaction programme at Bam village and informed the villagers about various welfare schemes launched by the central government. (DIPRO)