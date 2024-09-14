ITANAGAR, 13 Sep: With an aim to identify young physics talents of Northeast India, the Physics Academy of the North East will conduct the North East India Physics Talent Search (NEIPTS), 2024 examination for the students enrolled in Class 11 science.

In the first phase, an MCQ-based examination will be held on 26 October at 25 centres across the region.

Candidates can register themselves at paneindia.co.in/neipt-2024 on or before 5 October. Once registered, the candidates will be given a pre-examination guidance from teachers of IITs, universities and other higher educational institutes.

One hundred students, including 10 state toppers from each of the eight states, will qualify for the second phase, which will be an interview round.

Ten students will finally be declared the Northeast toppers, and will receive certificates and cash prizes.

“Further academic assistance may also be provided to them in the future,” NEIPTS 2047 coordinator Dr Yajnya Sapkota said in a release.