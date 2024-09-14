Guv interacts with RRU students

ITANAGAR, 13 Sep: Governor KT Parnaik interacted with students of Gujarat-based Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) and students of the RRU’s Pasighat (E/Siang) campus at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

The students, who recently visited border village Zemithang in Tawang district, are on a fortnight visit to Arunachal Pradesh.

Retired ITBP NE Frontier HQ DIG Shendil Kumarfrom the School of Internal Security and SMART Policing and faculty member Latika Grover briefed the governor on the tour, and the students shared their experiences of the visit to various border villages.

Interacting with the students, the governor said that Arunachal is the largest state in the Northeast region, with huge natural resources “and one of the most nationalistic people.” He said that the state is progressing as large numbers of infrastructure projects are in different stages of completion.

Parnaik highlighted the status and challenges of the state in the education, health, infrastructure and tourism sectors, and said that the state is taking up all necessary initiatives to accomplish its sustainable development goals.

Commending the RRU and the ITBP for the students’ tour, he called for “more student exchange programmes with states, which are developed in IT and MSME sectors,” saying that “such action will open avenues for entrepreneurship and startups, create awareness about Arunachal Pradesh among the youths of the nation, and strengthen goodwill.”

Twenty-four students pursuing BA in security management (RRU Gandhinagar) and MA in police administration (RRU Gandhinagar and RRU campus, Pasighat) participated in the interaction.

The governor’s secretary Darade Shard Bhaskar and ITBP NE Frontier HQ Second-in-Command Rajeev Gupta were also present on the occasion. (Raj Bhavan)