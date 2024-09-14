Skill development prog on scientific pig farming

HAPOLI, 13 Sep: Members of four SHGs, along with 42 individuals participated in a skill development training programme on scientific pig farming, conducted here in Lower Subansiri district on 13 September by the Ziro Valley Charity Mission Society (ZVCMS), in collaboration with Shillong (Meghalaya)-based North Eastern Region Resource Management Society.

During the programme, which was funded by the North Eastern Council (NEC), Senior Veterinary Officer Kime Gyati described the types of pig rearing systems – open and confined rearing.

“There are three types of feeding: starter, grower, and finisher. The pig shed needs regular disinfection every morning, and pregnant pigs should be transferred in 3-4 days to a separate chamber before birth. Iron injection has to be administered 3-4 times to all pigs for iron deficiency,” he said.

“The mouths, tongues, eyes and nostrils of the piglets need to be washed, and the piglets should be castrated after 4-5 months,” Gyati said, adding that piglets need deworming after two months of birth.

“The pig can be sold to the market after five to six months,” he informed.

ZVCMS chairman Rubu Tadii highlighted the implementation of the project in Ziro Valley, and thanked the NEC for the funding.