Pul releases research on ‘Juvenile delinquency in Arunachal Pradesh: Reasons and preventive strategies’

ITANAGAR, 13 Sep: Women & Child Development (WCD) Minister Dasanglu Pul released a research project titled ‘Juvenile delinquency in Arunachal Pradesh: Reasons and preventive strategies’ during a workshop-cum-consultative meeting on juvenile delinquency, on Friday.

The workshop was organised based on a study on a research project entitled ‘Juvenile delinquency in Arunachal Pradesh: Reasons and preventive strategies’, carried out by the Sociology Department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), in collaboration with the WCD department.

The minister expressed happiness over the initiative taken by the WCD department by organising the programme on such a relevant topic, and with all stakeholder departments for acknowledging the problem of juvenile delinquency in the state.

She advised all the stakeholder departments to implement the scheme on time, especially in respect to children.

Pul’s adviser Tsering Lhamu said that the factors responsible for the rising juvenile crimes should be identified and controlled by all concerned.

WCD Secretary Mimum Tayeng commended all the departments “for coming together to address the root causes and find solutions to the problem of juvenile delinquency.”

WCD Director TP Loyi said that proper upbringing of children is the responsibility of every parent, community and all stakeholders working for the children.

The workshop featured expert speakers from the stakeholder departments – the police, the State Legal Services Authority, and the departments of Education, Health & Family Welfare, Tax, Excise & Narcotics, Social Justice, Empowerment and Tribal Affairs, Information Technology and WCD – whoshared their ideas on addressing the issues of juvenile delinquency, and further committed to addressing the issue through various schemes of the departments concerned.

RGU Assistant Professor Dr Nanie Umie delivered a presentation on the research project ‘Juvenile delinquency in Arunachal Pradesh: Reasons and preventive strategies’.

The presentation highlighted the complexities of juvenile delinquency, its causes, consequences, suggestions and the need for a multidisciplinary approach to address this growing concern.

She also shared their research findings, expertise, and recommendations for effective prevention and intervention strategies.

RGU Sociology HoD Dr Bikash Bage observed that,among all the causes, the use of drugs and alcohol is the most common delinquent behaviour.

He advocated compulsory installation of CCTV cameras in front of the liquor shops and emphasisedon appointing trained professional counsellors and psychologists, and providing home-based care to children.

All the members of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights were also present at the workshop.