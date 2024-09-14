Arunachal’s teachers take part in nat’l workshop under NEP

ITANAGAR, 13 Sep: A group of teachers from Arunachal Pradesh took part in a 15-day national workshop on the ‘role of puppetry in education’, held at the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT) in Madhapur, Telangana, from 28 August to 11 September.

The national workshop was organised by the union Culture Ministry under the New Education Policy (NEP)-2020 for the teachers from across the country.

Arunachal’s teachers, who were selected by the Elementary Education Department for taking part in the workshop were Neelam Nabum, Yaming Gumro, Nyayir Angu Taipodia, Yumjir Dini Riba, KB Rai, Hanyalum Tega, Panlon Gapaham, Manthak Wangnoham, and Tapung Pogya Mara.

During the workshop, teachers from across the country were trained for all-round development of children, making the lessons interesting through storytelling by adding puppetry and use of painting, handicrafts, song and dance under the NEP-2020.

The institute’s head consultant Dr Chandra Shekhar and co-convener of the programme Saundarya Kaushik gave certificates to the participants after conclusion of the workshop.