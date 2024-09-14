World Ozone Day observed

AALO, 13 Sep: The World Ozone Day was observed, highlighting the importance of the ozone layer and the ongoing global efforts to protect it from further depletion, at VKV Jirdin here in West Siang district on Friday.

The ozone layer plays a crucial role in keeping the planet habitable by absorbing the harmful ultraviolet radiation from the sun.

Aalo DFO Gopin Padu spoke about global warming and the causes of ozone layer depletion. He appealed to the people to minimisze the use of air conditioners, refrigerators, pesticides and other products which release greenhouse gases responsible for destruction of the ozone layer.

The school’s Principal Indu Gurung said that organising such programmes help the students understand their responsibility towards the environment from the very beginning.

Besides a painting competition among the students, an awareness video on the importance of the ozone layer was screened.

The programme was organied by the Aalo forest division.

World Ozone Day is celebrated every year on 16 September. However, the department organised it before the scheduled date as per the direction of the higher authority. (DIPRO)