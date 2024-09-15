Capacity development prog for farmers

BAGRA, 14 Sep: Forty-five practicing farmers of Bagra circle participated in a five-day capacity development programme on ‘production technology and post-harvest management of horticulture crops’, organised here by the West Siang KVK from 10-14September.

All aspects of production technology and post-harvest management of horticulture crops of the region were covered by KVK scientists during the programme through lectures and presentations.

Basar (Leparada)-based ICAR Regional Centre Head Prof Lobsang Wangchu spoke on the importance of adopting recommended and sustainable agricultural practices for enhanced production and productivity, and on pruning and propagation of horticulture crops, while KVK Head Dr Manoj Kumar advised the farmers to adopt integrated farming system and follow crop diversification.

KVK plant breeding scientist Dr Rita Nonthomabam delivered a lecture on production technology of peas and oilseed, and suggested ways to develop agriculture as a small-scale industry.

Agriculture extension expert Dr Praveen Kumardelivered a lecture on government schemes and programmes for entrepreneurship development among rural youths, development of farmers- producers organisations, and agro-tourism.

He advised the farmers to “adopt different tools of cyber extension, ie, farmers portal, Kisan Saarthi, and mobile apps which provide information and communication technology.”

Plant protection scientist Dr Kangabam Surajdelivered a lecture on insect-pest management and disease management in orange, pineapple, banana and king chilli. He also advised the farmers to start mushroom cultivation and vermicompost production to enhance their income.

Horticulture scientist Dr Thenjangulie Angami spoke on production technology of pineapple, orange, king chilli and cole crops cultivation, as well as nursery preparation of vegetables and horticultural fruit crops. He demonstrated grafting, layering and budding methods to the farmers.

Home science CTO Bharati Saloi delivered a lecture on value addition and processing of king chilli, pineapple, orange, and taktir, while senior research fellow Marter Chiram dwelt on production technology of banana, and advised the farmers to adopt scientific methods of banana cultivation.

ICAR instructional farm manager Dr Gerik Bagra delivered a lecture on production technology of dragon fruit and crop cultivation under protected cultivation.

In the valedictory session, ICAR RC Head Prof Wangchu highlighted the prospects of adopting sustainable agricultural practices for livelihood improvement.

Training certificates were later distributing among the farmers.