KVK organises awareness prog

PAMPOLI, 14 Sep: Fifty-eight farmers participated in an ‘awareness, demonstration and input distribution’ programme organised by the East Kameng KVK here on Saturday, in collaboration with Almora (Uttarakhand)-based Vivekananda Parvatiya Krishi Anusandhan Sansthan (VPKAS).

Deputy Commissioner Sachin Rana attended the programme and inaugurated the millets and pulses museum in the KVK building. Expressed appreciation for the “pivotal step of the KVK,” he encouraged the KVK officials to “arrange exhibition of the museum model at the district mini-secretariat for more general mass awareness,” the KVK informed in a release.

KVK Head Dr MC Debnath highlighted the importance of adopting improved crop varieties and suitable farm mechanisation to ensure profitable hill farming, while scientists and technical experts from the VPKAS explained and demonstrated the functioning of millet thresher, paddy thresher and solar dryer to the gathering.

Seven millet threshers and 10 paddy threshers were later distributed to the selected SHGs of the district.