Students undergoing karate training

[ Prem Chetry ]

BHALUKPONG, 14 Sep: Thirty-seven girl and five boy students are undergoing a free six-month-long training in karate-do at the Government Upper Primary School (GUPS) in Lower Bhalukpong in West Kameng district, being organised by the school’s teachers.

On Friday, T-shirts for the students, sponsored by Bhalukpong CHC homoeo-pathy doctor Ngilyang R Jasmina and Drusam’s Corner Shop, were distributed among the students.

Lauded the school’s initiative, Bhalukpong EAC Arvind Panging said, “The school has taken up what is needed for our girl students. Apart from self-defence, one can pave way to one’s career in karate-do, as games and sports are career-oriented.”

He advised the organisers to “continue the training beyond the scheduled period,” and encouraged the students to “keep the practice ahead to be competent to take part in any tournament.”

Bhalukpong PHED Assistant Engineer Milling Pertin highlighted the increasing drug menace in Bhalukpong area, and said that physical training would divert the youths from taking to drugs.

GUPS Headmaster Sanjiv Sagro informed that the training is open to the students of Class 3 to 8 of government higher secondary schools of Bhalukpong.

PRT Ngilyang Richo also spoke.