ITANAGAR, 14 Sep: Nyeman Wangsu of Arunachal Pradesh posted a sixth-place finish in the ‘gunshu’ event in the 10th Asian Wushu Championships in Macau, China, on Friday.

She will compete in changquan and daoshu events on Sunday.

Wangsu had won a gold medal in daoshu in the 37th National Games in Goa last year. She is the only player from Arunachal representing India in the championships.