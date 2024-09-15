Learn about disaster preventive measures: DMD

PASIGHAT, 14 Sep: Disaster Management Director (DMD) Komkar Dulom said that everyone should acquire adequate knowledge about disasters and preventive measures against them to create a disaster-resilient society.

Dulom said this on Saturday while addressing the participants at a three-day village community volunteers training programme, being conducted by the State Disaster Management Authority at the DDSE office here under the 100-day action plan to strengthen the communities to ensure swift response during disaster situations.

The director advised the participating volunteers to “take optimum benefits of such training programmes which will ensure immense benefits to the society as a whole.”

Dulom said that the government is planning to carry out disaster response training programmes in every village, “targeting everyone to know about basic skills of disaster response, in the days to come.”

East Siang DDMO Tsangpa Tashi informed that, under the 100-day action plan, the DDMA hasselected 100 volunteers from 10 most vulnerable villages in the district and training is being imparted to the community volunteers in phases.

The first-phase training was organised for 44 registered volunteers in Mebo. (DIPRO)