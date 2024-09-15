RGU raises curtain of Swachhata Hi Seva, 2024

RONO HILLS, 14 Sep: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on Saturday joined the nation in raising the curtain of the Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS), 2024 campaign.

The campaign was launched by identifying a cleanliness target unit and organising a cleanliness drive at the site. This will be followed by a series of events from 17 September to 2 October, spreading the message of ‘Swabhav swachhata, sanskaar swachhata’.

RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha, addressing the gathering, acknowledged the contributions of the safai mitras. He said that, “to keep things clean, we must all labour honestly and diligently.”

Registrar Dr NT Rikam emphasised the need to “maintain cleanliness for our overall health,” and to “instill hygienic practices both indoors and outside.”

Physical Education Dean Prof Sambhu Prasad administered the swachhata pledge and conducted the cleanliness activities.

Dustbins, gloves, masks, brooms and other cleaning accessories were distributed to the safai mitras.

RGU’s safai mitras, NCC cadets and SHS team, besides members of the agricultural science and psychology faculties and non-teaching staff took part in the cleanliness drive.