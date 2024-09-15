Over 1,000 cases disposed of in lok adalats

ITANAGAR, 14 Sep: Over 1,018 out of 3,236 cases (both pre-litigation and pending stages) were disposed of and a settlement amount of Rs 2,83,90,711 realised during lok adalats held at various subordinate courts in the state on Saturday, the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services (APSLSA) informed in a release.

“A total settled amount of Rs 2,64,10,456 has been recovered in bank recovery cases (both stages),wherein 188 cases out of 1,208 cases were disposed of,” it said.

The cases were taken up by the district & sessions courts in Tezu, Pasighat, Khonsa and Yupia, the courts of the chief judicial magistrates in Changlang, Seppa, Daporijo, Bomdila, Ziro, Yupia, Pasighat, Roing, Aalo and Tezu, and the courts of the judicial magistrates first class in Hawai, Yingkiong, Tawang, Palin, Koloriang, Yupia, Longding, Namsai, Pangin, Khonsa, and Anini, the release stated.

“Lok adalats are conducted in a single sitting to ease the burden of the pending cases and to reduce the burden of the courts. It is a forum where the disputes or cases at pre-litigation and pending stages are settled amicably by two or more disputing parties mutually,” it said.