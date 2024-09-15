Student activist raises concern over transfer of scholarship scheme

ITANAGAR, 14 Sep: Student activist Charpo Tapo Sonam has raised concern over the 4 September notification issued by the state government to transfer the post-matric scholarship scheme from the higher & technical education department to the social justice, empowerment, and Tribal Affairs (SJETA)department.

In an official notification dated 4 September, the state’s education department directed that all the files and documents related to the scholarship scheme be handed over to the SJETA department “for smooth implementation, starting from the academic year 2024-’25.”

“More than 10,000 students are not receiving their scholarship and the SJETA department has been delaying disbursing of scholarships since 2017-’18. How can we trust it?” Sonam said, and added that “we are placing a memorandum before the education department on Monday to roll back the order.”

He appealed to the government not to proceed with this transfer. “The post-matric scholarship scheme – an important financial aid programme for tribal students – has long been managed by the union tribal affairs ministry, with the education department overseeing its implementation,” he said, and expressed apprehension that “this change may disrupt the efficient disbursement of scholarships and create confusion among students.”

The notification stated that the disbursement of scholarship for the academic year 2023-’24 will be completed by the education department, and all future management of the scheme will fall under the SJETA department.

“Additionally, any unspent funds for the current academic year will be transferred to SJETA for use in 2024-’25,” Sonam informed.

He appealed to the state government to reconsider the decision, citing concern over the potential bureaucratic hurdles and inefficiencies that may arise from such a transfer.

He suggested that “there should be further consultation with students and stakeholders before finalising the change.”