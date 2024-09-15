Vehicle carrying illegal timber seized, 2 arrested

PAKKE-KESSANG, 14 Sep: The Pakke-Kessang police seized a vehicle carrying illegally sawn timber from Darlong area, and detained two persons in this connection on Friday.

Based on reliable information regarding illegal trade of timber, a police team, comprising Seijosa SDPO Sashi Dore, PS OC S Thinley, ASI L Sahu, Head Constable D Talley, and Constables G Ranjan, Teri Takar and CT Atoa, under the supervision of SP Tasi Darang, traced and chased the vehicle from Seijosa to Darlong, and nabbed the accused.

Upon inspection, it was found that the vehicle was loaded with illegally sawn timber.

The vehicle and the illegally sawn timber were seized following due legal procedure, and a case [u/s 303(2) of BNS, r/w Section 24(b) of the Assam Forest Regulations Act, 1871] was registered at the Seijosa police station.

“Requisition was sent to ACF of forest division, Seijosa/Khellong for valuations,” the SP informed in a release, adding that the timber were meant to be taken to Assam.