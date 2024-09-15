Mayor seeks citizens’ participation to keep city clean

ITANAGAR, 14 Sep: Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tamme Phassang sought community participation to keep the city clean.

“The IMC alone cannot keep the city clean; but if we all join hands, we can definitely bring about a visible change in our surroundings,”

Phassang said during a cleanliness drive organised as part of the Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) campaign at Ward 1 on Saturday.

He said that similar drives will be organised in every ward until 2 October.

Phassang highlighted the importance of jan bhagidaari (public participation) in achieving a cleaner and healthier environment.

“This collective effort underscores how unity and community involvement can result in a significant positive impact. Through this, we are fostering a sense of ownership in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene,” he said.

He urged the citizens to dedicate at least two hours a week to community cleanliness activities.

IMC Commissioner Techu Aran and Ward 1 Corporator Lokam Anand also participated in the cleaning drive.

In Yingkiong, the nationwide SHS campaign under the Swachh Bharat Mission was launched by Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Hage Lailang on Saturday.

The campaign will run for a fortnight, starting 14 September, and conclude on 2 October.

The campaign is observed annually since its inception in 2014 on Gandhi Jayanti, as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

The main themes of the SHS campaign this year are swachhata ki bhaagidari (public participation, awareness and advocacy), sampoorna swachhata (total cleanliness) and safai mitra suraksha shivir(safai mitra security camp).

SBM brand ambassador Tadum Libang, Yingkiong UD&H EE Ramu Welly, government officials, public leaders, members of various SHGs and NGOs, students, and members of the business community attended the launch programme. (With DIPRO input)