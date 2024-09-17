2nd State Women’s Football C’ship begins

Defending champions E/Kameng defeats U/Subansiri in inaugural match

BASAR, 16 Sep: The second edition of the State Women’s Football Championship began here in Leparada district on Monday.

The inter-district championship is being organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) and hosted by the Leparada District Football Association (LDFA). Teams from eight districts are participating in the competition this year.

Women’s Football Committee chairman Gebin Kato in his address appealed to everyone to support and encourage the young girls to play football, and thanked the LDFA and the local administration for their support towards development of women’sfootball in the state by hosting the state championship.

A moment of silence was observed before the inaugural match in memory of late Pani Raju, a former national-level player from Arunachal who passed away on 15 September.

The first match was played between defending champion East Kameng and Upper Subansiri, in which the former won the match by 3-1 goals.

Kapke Kamsa of East Kameng scored a brace (23′ & 72′), while Osi Pegu contributed one goal in the 75th minute. The lone goal for Upper Subansiri was scored by Giani Ramching Mara in the 8th minute.

In the second match of the inaugural day, host Leparada defeated Lower Subansiri 5-1. Ninobi Degu of Leparada became the first player to score a hat-trick in the championship this year, having scored in the 14th, the 59th and the 64th minute.

Chiyir Lombi also scored a brace for the host, while the consolation goal for Lower Subansiri was scored by Chukhu Macher in the 78th minute.

Basar EAC Mary N Taloh and RFO Omang Moyong Bam, along with dignitaries from the APFA, various district football associations, the district administration and NGOs witnessed the inaugural matches, the APFA informed in a release.