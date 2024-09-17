Gupta takes charge as new chief secy

ITANAGAR, 16 Sep: IAS officer Manish Kumar Gupta took charge as the new chief secretary (CS) of Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, and held an introductory meeting with the principal secretaries, commissioners, and secretaries of various state government departments.

The CS sought information on various ongoing policies and programmes in the state, including important infrastructure projects, status of filling up of vacancies in government departments, departmental promotion committee, border issues,etc.

Separate meetings will be held with each department to take stock of the ongoing projects and review their status in the next few weeks.

The new CS will also go on tours to districts to assess the ground realities of the ongoing projects and the issues concerning the people. (CS’ PR Cell)