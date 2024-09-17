Kidnapper arrested after 4-month pursuit

BANDERDEWA, 16 Sep: The Banderdewa police, with assistance from the Sikkim Police, arrested one Kalu Chetry, alias Tenzing Tsering (28), a resident of Tawang, on Monday, from Gangtok (Sikkim), in connection with a kidnapping case [u/s 364(A)/34 r/wSection 25(1)(a) of the Arms Act], that had been registered at the police station here.

The arrest was made following a four-month chase.

“On 4 May, 2024, the accused, along with three accomplices, deceitfully invited a woman to the PTC Gate, Banderdewa, under the guise of selling local ornaments.

“Believing his intentions, the woman came prepared to purchase the ornaments, but was instead forced into a vehicle, and taken to a secluded area near the Assam border. There she was threatened with a pistol and robbed of Rs 3 lakhs,” the police informed in a release, adding that the criminals then fled towards Assam.

“In response, the Banderdewa police launched a rigorous search operation, meticulously tracking the suspect’s movements. A breakthrough was achieved when the location of the accused was pinpointed in Gangtok, leading to his arrest,” it said.

The operation was carried out by a police team comprising SI Koj Tada, Constables Tade Bomdanand Tanik Hichik, and Lady Constable Kago Yamung, “with active assistance of the Sardar police station house officer in Gangtok, under the supervision of Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo and Banderdewa PS OC Kipa Hamak,” it informed.

Chetry was brought back to Banderdewa, where initial investigation revealed his involvement in multiple thefts and cases of cheating involving local ornaments, the release stated.