Idu Mishmi language promotion prog

ROING, 16 Sep: The RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML), in collaboration with the All Idu Mishmi Students’ Union (AIMSU), organised an Idu Mishmi language promotion programme titled ‘Kera-a Ekobə Thoji Ci’ on Monday, under the theme, ‘Idu Acu Abəne Khanawe Geba’, at the Igu Museum auditorium here in Lower Dibang Valley district.

The programme featured a debate competition and a visual quiz, conducted in the Idu Mishmi language. It saw the participation of students of the Idu Mishmi community from the Intaya Public School (IPS), Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Jawahar Novodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), the government secondary school (GSS), the Divine Word School and the government higher secondary school (GHSS).

Welcoming the gathering, AIMSU president Drone Linggi highlighted the current state of the Idu Mishmi language, and expressed deep concern over its “increasing decline and the threat of its potential extinction.”

RCML Head Dr Mechek Sampar Awan emphasised that “extinction of a language means more than just losing native words; it also results in the loss of worldview that has been shaped over generations.”

He stressed that speaking one’s mother tongue is the most crucial step towards preserving a language.

Khindiko Mega, Bhismak Linggi, Dr Rasto Mena, Krishma Pulu and Sima Linggi attended the programme as literary judges.

The first position in the debate competition was won by Samili Mega from JNV Roing, while Awuli Mikhu from the GSS Roing and Abruwu Linggi from IPS Roing bagged the 2nd and the 3rd position,respectively.

GSS Roing was the winner of the visual quiz competition, followed by JNV Roing and GHSSRoing as the first runner-up and the second runner-up.

“This programme was a part of the RCML’s mission to promote, protect and revitalise the lesser-known endangered languages and cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh. In addition to conducting research and documentation, the centre also organises outreach initiatives in partnership with the indigenous communities of the state,” RCML documentation officer Dr Kombong Darang said in a press release.

Idu Mishmi Cultural and Literary Society president Dr Ista Pulu, RIWATCH treasurer Kotige Mena, and the literary judges, Mega and Dr Mena, also spoke.