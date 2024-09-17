State-level science seminar organised

ITANAGAR, 16 Sep: The state-level science seminar on the topic ‘AI (Artificial Intelligence): Potentials and concerns’ was organised at the auditorium of Mallo Tarin GHSS here on Monday by the secondary education directorate, and it was hosted by the Government Higher Secondary School Arunodaya.

Doyel Paul of St Lopon English School (West Kameng), Jiri Dirchi of VKV Balijan (Papum Pare),and Talo Agi of Eklavya Model Residential School, Bana (East Kameng) secured the first, second, and third prize, respectively, in the science seminar.

RGU Life Sciences Dean Prof Hui Tag, along with Secondary Education Director Marken Kadu attended the programme.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Tag shared words of encouragement with the participating students and mentioned the potential of and concerns related to AI in the new generation.

Twenty teams from various schools of the state participated and presented their deliberations.