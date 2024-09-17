DC takes serious note of water theft, illegal road-cutting

KHONSA, 16 Sep: Tirap DC Ira Singhal has taken serious note of water theft and said that strict action will be taken against those who tap water illegally.

Singhal, accompanied by Town Magistrate Laxmi Dodum, departmental engineers, and Khonsa Bazaar Welfare Committee members on Monday inspected the market area here to check water theft and address various other civic issues.

The DC instructed the PHE&WS department to remove all illegal water connections, and asked the PWD to file an FIR against unauthorised road-cutting for private pipe laying. She further directed the PWD to initiate the construction of CC steps, check the clogged drains, and install metal covers on all the drains in Khonsa market.

Removal of dumped roadside construction materials and eviction of encroachment on drains by individuals have been entrusted to the town magistrate.

She directed the urban development and the PHE&WS departments to clean the drains.

The district administration has further decided to give a facelift to the market. The DC emphasised the importance of maintaining civic order and ensuring that unauthorised activities are promptly addressed.

She sought the cooperation of the public and the authorities concerned for effective implementation of these measures to improve the environment of Khonsa market. (DIPRO)